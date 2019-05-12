The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Joyner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Estella Joyner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Estella Joyner Obituary
Margaret Estella Joyner, 89, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on December 30, 1929 to Spurgeon and Margaret Williams. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Arris James Joyner and her brother, Ernest Washington. She is survived by three daughters; Gloria Smith (Herbert), Cynthia Fayton (Herbert), and Wanda McMillon (Alton) four grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A viewing will be held Monday, May 13, from 4p.m. to 8p.m. at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 1p.m. at Oakwood Chapel Church, 982 Avenue E., Norfolk. The internment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now