Margaret Estella Joyner, 89, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on December 30, 1929 to Spurgeon and Margaret Williams. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Arris James Joyner and her brother, Ernest Washington. She is survived by three daughters; Gloria Smith (Herbert), Cynthia Fayton (Herbert), and Wanda McMillon (Alton) four grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A viewing will be held Monday, May 13, from 4p.m. to 8p.m. at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 1p.m. at Oakwood Chapel Church, 982 Avenue E., Norfolk. The internment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019