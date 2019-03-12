Margie Sherman died March 5, 2019 at her home in Blountville, TN after living many years in Virginia Beach. She was born May 11, 1928 in the Bronx of New York City. Margie's husband Howard E. Sherman died in 1991. Margie is survived by her three daughters, Mary Ann Hancock, Judy Lambert, and Cheryl Traud, her son, Richard Sherman, her grandchildren, Shawn Daniels, Cindy Wade, Neil Hancock, Jesse Lambert, and Rachel Sherman, along with six great-grandchildren, and her first great-great grandson. She also leaves behind her loving nephew and his wife, Richard and Judy Sims.Margie will be interred at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with her husband following a funeral mass at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church at 11 AM March 18, 2019. Visitation with family and friends will be at the church at 10 AM prior to the beginning of the mass. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary