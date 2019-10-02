The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Margaret Gable Baker


1942 - 2019
Margaret Gable Baker Obituary
Margaret Gable "Peggy" Baker, 77, of 213 Pocahontas Trail, Edenton, NC, died Friday, September 27, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Baker was born on April 3, 1942, in Columbia, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Gerald Charleston Gable and Margaret Ellen Warner Gable. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jewell Baker; a daughter, Carol Hurder; sisters, Doris Van Aulen, Patricia Shoff, and Linda Gable; and brothers, Gerald Warren Gable and Russell Howard Gable.

Surviving are three daughters, Janice B. Gates of Kentucky, Charlene B. Gower and husband, Tony, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Jodie L. Baker of Merry Hill, NC; a son, Marlin R. Baker of Norfolk, VA; two sisters, Winifred Jane "Biddy" Helton and Deborah Logan, and three brothers, Larry Eugene Gable, Michael S. Gable, and Kevin Lee Gable, all of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Ronnette, Patricia, Sheila, Wade, Chelsea, Dakotah, and J.R.; several great-grandchildren and other extended family members; and her special friend and companion, George "Buck" Odom of Edenton.

In accordance with her wishes, private services were held by the family.

As an expression of sympathy and in honor of our veterans, memorial donations in the name of Peggy Baker may be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org.

Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, assisted with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019
