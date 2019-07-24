Newsoms - Margaret Goodrich Doss, 95, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Richmond, VA where she had lived for the past six years.



Margaret was born on September 2, 1923 in Surry County, VA to the late John Waverly Goodrich and Mabel Joyner Goodrich. After graduating in 1941 from Dendron High School, she married her childhood friend, the late Frank Erroll Doss, Jr. of Belspring, VA.



Margaret and Frank shared 54 happy years together filled with love, family and friends. After their children were born, they moved their family from the mountains of Virginia to Newsoms where she and Frank became active members of the Newsoms United Methodist Church and an integral part of the community.



Known for her cooking, her passion for Virginia Tech football, her talent for bowling strikes, her love of country music and her green thumb, she served for years as a volunteer at the Southampton Memorial Hospital and as an Officer of Election for the Newsoms polling precinct. She will be best remembered as a loving mother and being â€œGrammyâ€ to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Margaret is survived by a son, Erroll Waverly Doss and his wife, Mary, of Mechanicsville; two daughters, Ann Doss Davis and her husband, Wyatt, of Richmond, and Carolyn Doss Chenoweth of Richmond; four grandchildren, Emily Davis Baldridge and her husband, Troy; Amy Chenoweth Woltman and her husband, Andy; Brian Waverly Doss and his wife, Mary; Elizabeth Doss Wilkinson and her husband, Fred; and six great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Frances Baldridge, Sam Woltman, and Lily, Thomas and William Doss. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Catherine Ann Davis of Richmond.



Margaret is also survived by two brothers, Herbert Goodrich and his wife, Yvonne, of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Ronnie Goodrich of Wakefield, VA; two sisters, Charlotte Goodrich Carden of Grandy, NC, and Mabel Goodrich Johnson of Wakefield, VA; one stepbrother, Tom Butler and his wife, Lillian, of Chesapeake, VA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, three sisters, two stepbrothers, two stepsisters, and her stepmother, Violet Munford Goodrich.



A funeral service will be held at Newsoms United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Newsoms. The family will receive friends at Wright Funeral Home, Franklin, VA on Friday, July 26 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Newsoms United Methodist Church, 29189 S. Main St., Newsoms, VA 23874.