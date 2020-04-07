|
Margaret H. Sarick, 87 passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Alethia Hollowell.
She retired after 43 years with Planter's Peanut. She was a longtime member of Oakland Christian United Church of Christ, Friendship Sunday School Class, a former member of the choir and a tireless worker in the church kitchen.
Left to cherish her memory is her love of her life of 53 years, Leonard "Nick" Sarick and brother, Bobby Hollowell (Faye) of Chesapeake.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Oakland's Newman Memorial Cemetery with social distancing stipulations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland Christian UCC, PO Box 2008, Suffolk Virginia 23432. R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory in Suffolk will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020