Peggy Ward, 80, formerly of Chadswyck Rd, Chesapeake, passed peacefully surrounded by her children in her room at The Chesapeake Senior Living Community on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. Mrs. Ward lived most of her life in Chesapeake and was a 1958 graduate of Churchland High School. She was a charter member of Taylor Road Baptist Church where she served in the nursery, women's Sunday School teacher, and an officer in the Women's Missionary Union. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother who left an impression of kindness on everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years Charlie B. Ward, Jr, her father Wilber Hendrix, and her mother Dorcas Hollowell Hendrix.
Left to cherish her memory include three sons: Stanley Ward and his wife Kathy of Chesapeake, Danny Ward and his spouse Patrick Wells of Winter Garden, FL, and Jimmy Ward and his wife Katrina of Williamsburg; six grandchildren: Chris Ward and his wife Samantha of Chesapeake, Ricky Ward and his wife Jenny of Smithfield, Barry Ward and his wife Emily of Suffolk, Elizabeth Ward and her fiancÃ© Eli Trantham of Churchville, Va, Meredith Ward and Justin Ward of Williamsburg; five great-grandchildren: Ashlee, Hailey, Kate, Liam, and Thea Ward.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24 at 11 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake. The family will receive guests at Liberty Live Church in Hampton on Thursday, July 23 from 6:30 to 8 PM where social distancing should be observed, and masks are required. There will be a supply of masks on hand for those that do not have one. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Chapel will be handling funeral arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to The Parkinson's Foundation in Peggy Ward's memory at parkinson.org
. Online condolences may be shared at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com