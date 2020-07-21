1/1
Margaret Hendrix "Peggy" Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Ward, 80, formerly of Chadswyck Rd, Chesapeake, passed peacefully surrounded by her children in her room at The Chesapeake Senior Living Community on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. Mrs. Ward lived most of her life in Chesapeake and was a 1958 graduate of Churchland High School. She was a charter member of Taylor Road Baptist Church where she served in the nursery, women's Sunday School teacher, and an officer in the Women's Missionary Union. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother who left an impression of kindness on everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years Charlie B. Ward, Jr, her father Wilber Hendrix, and her mother Dorcas Hollowell Hendrix.

Left to cherish her memory include three sons: Stanley Ward and his wife Kathy of Chesapeake, Danny Ward and his spouse Patrick Wells of Winter Garden, FL, and Jimmy Ward and his wife Katrina of Williamsburg; six grandchildren: Chris Ward and his wife Samantha of Chesapeake, Ricky Ward and his wife Jenny of Smithfield, Barry Ward and his wife Emily of Suffolk, Elizabeth Ward and her fiancÃ© Eli Trantham of Churchville, Va, Meredith Ward and Justin Ward of Williamsburg; five great-grandchildren: Ashlee, Hailey, Kate, Liam, and Thea Ward.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24 at 11 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake. The family will receive guests at Liberty Live Church in Hampton on Thursday, July 23 from 6:30 to 8 PM where social distancing should be observed, and masks are required. There will be a supply of masks on hand for those that do not have one. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Chapel will be handling funeral arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to The Parkinson's Foundation in Peggy Ward's memory at parkinson.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Liberty Live Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved