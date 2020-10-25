1/
Margaret Hilda Lassiter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Lassiter was born in Shifnal, Shropshire, England (age 92). Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Pattie Tromans, her husband Archie C Lassiter, her sons Brett Lassiter and Kim Lassiter. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ann and Kerry Edwards, her daughters-in-law Shirley Herring and Deborah Lassiter, her grandchildren Taylor Herring, Ian Edwards, Sarah-Margaret Delvers and Rhys Edwards, and friend Lynne Winfrey. Margaret worked at Parkview Baptist Church and Seapride seafood distributors. She leaves behind many friends at Hilton Presbyterian Church . A memorial service is planned for the spring.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
The most telling thing that I can say about Margaret (aka Mom) was that we stayed close and got even closer after her son (and my husband) Brett died in 1980. Mom said that biology was not the only definition of family, and she included my second husband, son and grandchildren as "hers" too. She was a gracious and resilient woman. She had the gift of hospitality, and I will continue her legacy by baking cookies and jam tarts.
Shirley M Herring
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved