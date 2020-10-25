Margaret Lassiter was born in Shifnal, Shropshire, England (age 92). Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Pattie Tromans, her husband Archie C Lassiter, her sons Brett Lassiter and Kim Lassiter. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ann and Kerry Edwards, her daughters-in-law Shirley Herring and Deborah Lassiter, her grandchildren Taylor Herring, Ian Edwards, Sarah-Margaret Delvers and Rhys Edwards, and friend Lynne Winfrey. Margaret worked at Parkview Baptist Church and Seapride seafood distributors. She leaves behind many friends at Hilton Presbyterian Church . A memorial service is planned for the spring.



