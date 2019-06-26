Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Albert G Horton, Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery
5310 Milners Road
Suffolk, VA
View Map
More Obituaries for Margaret Horn
Margaret Horn

Margaret Horn


Margaret Horn
Margaret Horn Obituary
Margaret Horn, 68, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on June 22, 2019.

Margaret was born in Queens, New York to the late Walter and Lucie Brambach on April 1, 1951.

Margaret held the most important job in the world, a mother. Followed by the second most important, a military spouse. Margaret loved animals and was a Wildlife Rehabber. She was active with her children, serving as â€œteam momâ€ for little league, wrestling and taekwondo. Margaret loved visiting the city of Charleston, S.C. and taking her children to Disney World and Hershey Park.

Left to cherish her loving memory is her husband of 48 years, Peter Horn; sons, Brian, Kevin and Kenneth Horn; daughters, Tara Horn-Smith and Kimberly Horn.

Her graveside service will take place on Friday, June 28 @ 3:00 PM at Albert G Horton, Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery (5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434).

Condolences may be given at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019
