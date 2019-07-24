Margaret Howell Rountree, 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Howell. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas â€œEarlâ€ Rountree, sisters, Myrtie H, King, Rosalene H. Wilson, Annie Mary Brinkley, Lilley Woodbury Spencer, Edith Alease H. Neblett of Waverly and Frances H. Crusenberry; brothers, Jack Henry Howell and Thomas Howell and several nieces and nephews.



Margaret was a member of Liberty Spring Christian Church and was once active with the Womanâ€™s Fellowship. She enjoyed sewing for her girls.



Margaret is survived by her daughters, Regina Thacker (David) of Suffolk, VA, Benita Rhodes (Randy) of Suffolk, VA; grandchildren, Richard Earl Derby, Ryan Eure Derby, William Thomas Rhodes, and Sarah Elizabeth Rhodes; great grandchildren, Alayna Derby, Ava Ryan Derby, Hailey Derby, Eliana Derby, and Nolan Derby.



A funeral service will be conducted by Rev Alan Lancaster on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3 PM in Liberty Spring Christian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, 6350 Center Drive #102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019