Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Liberty Spring Christian Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Liberty Spring Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rountree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Howell Rountree

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Howell Rountree Obituary
Margaret Howell Rountree, 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Howell. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas â€œEarlâ€ Rountree, sisters, Myrtie H, King, Rosalene H. Wilson, Annie Mary Brinkley, Lilley Woodbury Spencer, Edith Alease H. Neblett of Waverly and Frances H. Crusenberry; brothers, Jack Henry Howell and Thomas Howell and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a member of Liberty Spring Christian Church and was once active with the Womanâ€™s Fellowship. She enjoyed sewing for her girls.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Regina Thacker (David) of Suffolk, VA, Benita Rhodes (Randy) of Suffolk, VA; grandchildren, Richard Earl Derby, Ryan Eure Derby, William Thomas Rhodes, and Sarah Elizabeth Rhodes; great grandchildren, Alayna Derby, Ava Ryan Derby, Hailey Derby, Eliana Derby, and Nolan Derby.

A funeral service will be conducted by Rev Alan Lancaster on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3 PM in Liberty Spring Christian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, 6350 Center Drive #102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.