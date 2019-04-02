On March 30th 2019 at the age of 91, our beloved mother, Margaret Idell Wilson, went home to be with her lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born on August 17th, 1927, the youngest daughter of Thomas John Potter and Mary Kathleen Lynch Potter. She is predeceased by her husband, Jack â€œBudâ€ Smith and son, Jerry W. Smith and three sisters, Lucille, Hazel, Gladys and brother, Thomas â€œBuckâ€ Potter. Margaret is survived by her husband, Frank Wilson, six daughters and one son:Mary Ahlborn, Sandra Laber, Gloria Wilson, Dee Peirsol, Joyce Akers , Janet Taylor ,and Jack Edward Smith III.Margaret is also survived by nineteen grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. She enjoyed attending weekly Bible Studies where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She was an avid sports enthusiast. She also enjoyed Duck pin bowling with family and friends. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and support. A private gathering will include family. Condolences, in lieu of flowers, may be made as a contribution to â€œOperation Blessingâ€ at CBN. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 2 to Apr. 15, 2019