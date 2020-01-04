|
Margaret J. Taylor, 83, a dedicated servant of God, was peacefully called to her heavenly home with family at her side on Dec. 30, 2019. Margaret, a native of South Norfolk, was the daughter of the late Marion Ruffin and George Jefferson. She was preceded in death by her husband William "Butterbean" Taylor. She attended Waterford Elementary (S. Norfolk) and graduated from Booker T. Washington High. Margaret continued her education and earned degrees from Virginia State College and Hampton Institute.Margaret was an educator who taught at Jacox Jr. High, Campostella Jr. High, and James Monroe Elementary schools before being promoted out of the classroom. She held various administrator positions before retiring as the coordinator of Special Projects. Margaret accepted Christ at an early age at St. Joseph A.M.E. Zion Church (Chesapeake) and later united with Shiloh Baptist Church (Norfolk). She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Andrea Taylor, Marian Sosa (Fred) of Dumfries, VA, grandson John Robinson, III of Alexandria, VA, and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends from 3p to 5p on Jan. 4 at Graves Funeral Home (1631 Church St, Norfolk). A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church (745 Park Ave., Norfolk) on Jan. 6 at 11a. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church or the . gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020