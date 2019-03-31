Margaret Jane Dickinson, just months shy of her 90th birthday, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Jane was the daughter of the late William (Dick) and Naomi (Sammy) Dickinson of Cape Charles. She was predeceased by her sister Nancy Bridgforth (Dick) of Danville, a brother John (Amos) Dickinson (Lane) of Richmond and a sister Barbara Dickinson of Virginia Beach. She is survived by her brother Andrew (Andy) Dickinson (Mary) of Virginia Beach. Jane was blessed with eleven nieces and nephews and twenty four great nieces and nephews.Jane graduated from Randolph Macon Women's College and completed her Masters Degree in Education at the University of Virginia. Her entire career was dedicated to teaching math to seventh graders, first in Richmond, then in Las Vegas and finally for over thirty years in the Alexandria, Virginia school system. Jane relished her time living in Georgetown, never tiring of attending the symphony with friends, repeatedly touring the local museums to satisfy her love of art as well as the local consignment shops in search of that special bargain. Though she traveled widely, her greatest passion was to take walking tours through the Cotswolds. She was a committed walker all her life and that, plus a cheery attitude, rewarded her with a full and healthy lifestyle until she succumbed to Alzheimer's in her early eighties. Though never able to play the piano by memory, she none the less practiced daily while continuing to take lessons as long as her memory allowed. The last seven years of her life were spent in the wonderful care of the staff at The Memory Center, a special group for whom her family will always be indebted. â€œCheersâ€, Janeâ€™s parting word in life, is now for those of us she leaves behind, until we are together again.Interment will take place at a graveside service with family at the Cape Charles cemetery on her birthday, July 4. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cape Charles Museum, 814 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, 23310 or the Barrier Island Center, 7295 Young Street, Machipongo, 23405.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.comArrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary