1/1
Margaret Jordan White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESAPEAKE- Maggie White, 44, died Sept. 30, 2020. A native of Maryland, Maggie was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine P. Jordan. She was a postal carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she was the Youth Director.

Maggie is survived by her husband, Michael N. White, Sr.; children, Michael N. White Jr., Matthew J. White, and Marayna White; father, John Jordan; sisters, Martha Moore and Michelle Wayman; brother, John Jordan; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and co-workers.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. Contributions may be made to the surviving children and Faith Lutheran Church. www.SturtevantFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
Your energy and compassion was like no other person I ever met. Thank you for being you. You will be greatly missed and eternally loved ❤
Jameil Boone
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved