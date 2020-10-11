CHESAPEAKE- Maggie White, 44, died Sept. 30, 2020. A native of Maryland, Maggie was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine P. Jordan. She was a postal carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she was the Youth Director.
Maggie is survived by her husband, Michael N. White, Sr.; children, Michael N. White Jr., Matthew J. White, and Marayna White; father, John Jordan; sisters, Martha Moore and Michelle Wayman; brother, John Jordan; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and co-workers.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. Contributions may be made to the surviving children and Faith Lutheran Church. www.SturtevantFH.com