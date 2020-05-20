Margaret Juanita Church
Margaret Juanita Church, 88, died May 17, 2020. A Native of Norfolk, VA. She was predeceased by her husband Otis Rudolph Church, Jr.; parents Alexander and Fannie Jones Sr.; and 8 sisters and brothers. Margaret was survived my 10 children, 2 sisters, 42 grand, 99 great grand, 20 great great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 22, at 11am at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception. There will be a viewing at Graves Funeral Home, Norfolk, on Thursday from 3-6pm. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
MAY
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception
Funeral services provided by
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
