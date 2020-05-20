Margaret Juanita Church, 88, died May 17, 2020. A Native of Norfolk, VA. She was predeceased by her husband Otis Rudolph Church, Jr.; parents Alexander and Fannie Jones Sr.; and 8 sisters and brothers. Margaret was survived my 10 children, 2 sisters, 42 grand, 99 great grand, 20 great great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 22, at 11am at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception. There will be a viewing at Graves Funeral Home, Norfolk, on Thursday from 3-6pm. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.