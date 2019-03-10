Margaret â€œPeggyâ€ Lee Curtis, 64, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away peacefully March 4, 2019.She was a native of Norfolk VA, and the daughter of the late George H Curtis III and Mary McNamara Curtis.Peggy graduated from Maury High School and Old Dominion University. While attending Old Dominion, she worked for the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority. After graduation, she taught English Literature at Norfolk Catholic High School.She later received a Paralegal certificate from Old Dominion as well as a degree in Culinary Arts from Tidewater Community College. She was a member of the American Culinary Federation.Peggy was a member of the Junior League of Norfolk/Virginia Beach, a past President of Hampton Roads Committee for the Prevention of Child Abuse, a member of the Ghent Civic League, and a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk.She is survived by her daughter Margaret â€Megâ€ Hasse Roberts and two granddaughters Emma Grace Roberts and Ava Faith Roberts of Virginia Beach, Michael Curtis Herron and wife Nicole and granddaughter Abigail Elizabeth Herron of Fort Benning Georgia.Peggy is also survived by siblings George H Curtis IV of Norfolk, John McNamara â€œMacâ€Curtis and wife Cindy of Fairfax Station,VA, Mary Stewart Bonjour and husband Christophe of Hollywood Florida, and 5 loving nieces and nephews.A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk on March 19th at 11:00 AM. A graveside burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Judes Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital in memory of Peggy Curtis. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary