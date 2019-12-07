|
Margaret (Marge) Lewis passed away on November 6, 2019, in Los Gatos, CA at the age of 92. Marge grew up in Nanticoke, PA (specifically Honeypot) and, after graduating from nursing school, became a United States Navy nurse. Her first duty station was as an Ensign at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam. Her second duty station, as a LTJG, was at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Yokosuka, Japan - where she met U.S Navy LTJG Robert (Bobb) Lewis, a fighter pilot who was visiting a friend in the hospital where she worked. The friend told him he would introduce Bobb to any of his nurses. Bobb asked to be introduced to Marge and they really hit it off. So much so that after a very short courtship, he popped the question at the O' Club. She said YES! Marge left the military (due to naval regulations at the time) when they married before starting a family. Their story together was a life of love, respect for one another, setting good examples through hard work. Both were active church members, traveling the world together throughout their combined military service, and developed great friendships while raising their three children. Marge volunteered throughout her life, worked as a nurse, was always busy keeping the perfect family life, house, and yard, and never ever left any task undone. She and Bobb spent many wonderful active duty and retirement years together in Virginia Beach, VA until his passing in 2002. In 2010 Marge moved to be near her daughter in San Jose, CA where she enjoyed good health until her passing. Marge is survived by her daughter Deborah Murphy (Gerald) of San Jose, CA, and twin sons Robert Lewis (Kathy) of Los Angeles, CA, and Maryland State Police Major (Ret.) Ronald Lewis (Suzanne) of MD. Marge is also survived by seven grandchildren; Bryce and Jenna Murphy, Brandon, Matt, Cory, U.S. Navy LT Kyle (Abby), and Caroline Lewis, sister-in-law Connie Foster, and extended family members. She was predeceased by her husband, Captain (Ret.) Bobb Lewis, and all five of her siblings. Private services and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your local chapter of the American Red Cross. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 7 to Dec. 21, 2019