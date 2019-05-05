|
Margaret Louise Harrell, 87, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born in Norfolk County to the late John W. and Ethel Grimes Gregory and was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Waverly L. Harrell, Sr. She was a member of Portlock United Methodist Church.Left to cherish her memory are her children, David Harrell (Brenda), Barbara Waldron, and Robert Harrell; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
