Mrs. Margaret Meeks Riddick 84, of Chesapeake, Va. departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 peacefully. She retired from Norfolk Public Schools as an Elementary Education Professional. Margaret was a Jehovah's witness of the Grassfield congregation Chesapeake, VA. Margaret married Major F. Riddick. Margaret was a faithful member of the Huntersville Senior Citizen group in Norfolk, VA. Margaret was also an associate member of Booker T. Washington class of 44 and 45. A funeral service will be held 12pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.