Margaret M. Riddick
Mrs. Margaret Meeks Riddick 84, of Chesapeake, Va. departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 peacefully. She retired from Norfolk Public Schools as an Elementary Education Professional. Margaret was a Jehovah's witness of the Grassfield congregation Chesapeake, VA. Margaret married Major F. Riddick. Margaret was a faithful member of the Huntersville Senior Citizen group in Norfolk, VA. Margaret was also an associate member of Booker T. Washington class of 44 and 45. A funeral service will be held 12pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
July 24, 2020
I was a class mate to margaret. Always a very smart, sweet, loving, caring and all the other good things that comes to mind. I always knew she would be a teacher. Condolences to the family and my God bless you in your lost.
James Staton
Friend
