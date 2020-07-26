Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Margaret Meeks Riddick 84, of Chesapeake, Va. departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 peacefully. She retired from Norfolk Public Schools as an Elementary Education Professional. Margaret was a Jehovah's witness of the Grassfield congregation Chesapeake, VA. Margaret married Major F. Riddick. Margaret was a faithful member of the Huntersville Senior Citizen group in Norfolk, VA. Margaret was also an associate member of Booker T. Washington class of 44 and 45. A funeral service will be held 12pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel.



