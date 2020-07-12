Margaret Mann Burrus, 88, departed this life on July 8, 2020, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 11, 1932, to the late Laura Mann Barrow and the late Monroe O'Neal in Scranton, N.C. Margaret was preceded in death by her late husband of 67 years James Henry Burrus. Margaret was a stay at home mother for many years until she began working at DePaul Hospital Norfolk in 1965 as a pediatric nurse's aide. She enjoyed working with children and her many co-worker friends and retired in 1979. She was a faithful member of the Historical Queen Street Baptist Church until her health began to fail. Margaret is survived by her daughters: Althea (Raymond) Albritton, Sandra Burrus Cooper, and Clementine (Dwight) Brown, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Rosabell Morrison, and three brothers Herbert Barrow, Carlton O'Neal, and Calvin O'Neal and sister-in-law, Lydia B Felton. All services will be provided at Graves Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15th from 2pm to 6pm. Funeral will be held Thursday, July 16th at 11am. Burial to follow at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. Service will be live streamed via gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
.