Margaret Mann Burrus
1932 - 2020
Margaret Mann Burrus, 88, departed this life on July 8, 2020, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 11, 1932, to the late Laura Mann Barrow and the late Monroe O'Neal in Scranton, N.C. Margaret was preceded in death by her late husband of 67 years James Henry Burrus. Margaret was a stay at home mother for many years until she began working at DePaul Hospital Norfolk in 1965 as a pediatric nurse's aide. She enjoyed working with children and her many co-worker friends and retired in 1979. She was a faithful member of the Historical Queen Street Baptist Church until her health began to fail. Margaret is survived by her daughters: Althea (Raymond) Albritton, Sandra Burrus Cooper, and Clementine (Dwight) Brown, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Rosabell Morrison, and three brothers Herbert Barrow, Carlton O'Neal, and Calvin O'Neal and sister-in-law, Lydia B Felton. All services will be provided at Graves Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15th from 2pm to 6pm. Funeral will be held Thursday, July 16th at 11am. Burial to follow at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. Service will be live streamed via gravesfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral
11:00 AM
Graves Funeral Home
July 11, 2020
To the Family of Cousin Margaret Mann Burrus: May the greatest of memories always sustain you, as Cousin Margaret will always hold a special place in our hearts. With much love,
Cousin Ethel Mackey Brown, Winterville, NC
Darrell, Pamela and Children; Angela and Warren ; and E. Ramona.
E. Ramona Brown
Family
July 10, 2020
Mrs. Burris was a sweet and caring lady. She was a beautiful mother to three beautiful daughters. May blessings and peace full her family at this time of sorrow.
Lisa Adams
Friend
