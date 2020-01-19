Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saint Timothy Lutheran Church
1051 Kempsville Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Shelby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Marion Hanson Shelby


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Marion Hanson Shelby Obituary
Margaret Marion Hanson Shelby of Virginia Beach, 90, passed away January 15, 2020 peacefully at home.

Margaret was born October 28, 1929 to the late Hans and Amelia Hanson in Bayonne, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Bayonne High School. Margaret retired as a civil service secretary for the 1st Naval Construction Division at Little Creek Amphibious Base. Margaret was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She was a loving and devoted mother, wife and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Margaret is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, John Shelby, and her brother Edward Hanson. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Franklin Shelby and wife Paula of Monrovia, MD; Thomas Shelby and wife Lori of Gatesville, NC; her grandsons Jon Mulville and David Klees and wife Lindsay; and her three great-granddaughters Sara, Avery and Elise.

A celebration of her life will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Norfolk on February 8, 2020 at 11 am. Her family will hold a luncheon reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a breast cancer foundation or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -