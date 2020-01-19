|
Margaret Marion Hanson Shelby of Virginia Beach, 90, passed away January 15, 2020 peacefully at home.
Margaret was born October 28, 1929 to the late Hans and Amelia Hanson in Bayonne, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Bayonne High School. Margaret retired as a civil service secretary for the 1st Naval Construction Division at Little Creek Amphibious Base. Margaret was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She was a loving and devoted mother, wife and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Margaret is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, John Shelby, and her brother Edward Hanson. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Franklin Shelby and wife Paula of Monrovia, MD; Thomas Shelby and wife Lori of Gatesville, NC; her grandsons Jon Mulville and David Klees and wife Lindsay; and her three great-granddaughters Sara, Avery and Elise.
A celebration of her life will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Norfolk on February 8, 2020 at 11 am. Her family will hold a luncheon reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a breast cancer foundation or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020