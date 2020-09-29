Margaret Mary "Peg" Thoben, 89, passed away on 9/26/2020. She was born on 3/27/1931, to Hedwig & Henry Thoben in the Bronx. After marrying Karl Strauss in 1952, she moved to Flushing where she raised two sons. She eventually moved to San Francisco where she worked in the 1st hospital ward for AIDS patients. After retiring, she moved to family in Norfolk. Peg was a devoted parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents, brother Henry, and sister Rita. She is survived by sons John and spouse Rick, and Richard and wife Trish. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren - Matthew Strauss and wife, Brittany; Andrew Strauss and fiancÃ©e, Kristy; and Elizabeth Strauss.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Norfolk.