Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Moyock Memorial Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
672 South Mills Road
Moyock, NC
Margaret McCoy Garrett, age 91, of 672 South Mills Road, Moyock, NC died peacefully in Currituck House Assisted Living of Moyock on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after a long illness. A resident of Currituck County since 1945, she was born January 25, 1928 in Wallaceton, VA to the late Willie Washington McCoy and Nannie Belle Alexander McCoy and was the widow of Philip Melvin Garrett of Moyock, NC. A former bookkeeper, homemaker, business owner, historian, and author, she was a member of Moyock Baptist Church since her marriage in 1945, serving on many committees throughout the years and authoring the only known history of the church taken from notes of the original old documents before the church burned and all documents were destroyed.She is survived by her daughter, Celeste G. Flora and husband, John J. Flora III, of Moyock, NC; her son, Mark C. Garrett and wife Patricia D. Garrett, of Moyock, NC; a younger sister Myra McCoy Matthews (Mrs. James H. Matthews), of Chesapeake, VA; one granddaughter, Makenzie C. Garrett; two step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Garrett was preceded in death by an older sister, Willie Belle McCoy Harris (Mrs. Wm. E. Harris) of Pocomoke City, MD; and a younger brother, Norman William McCoy of Wallaceton, VA.A graveside service is planned for Monday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Moyock Memorial Cemetery with Mr. Walton Whitty officiating. The family will receive friends afterward at the home, 672 South Mills Road, Moyock, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Garrett family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2019
