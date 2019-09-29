|
|
Margaret McFarland Bunch, 96, went home to be with her Lord September 23, 2019. She currently resided in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Margaret was born in Roanoke, VA to the late Samuel and Elsie McFarland. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Woodrow D. Bunch; her grandson, William Herring, Jr and her siblings, Samuel, Jr., James and Clyde McFarland, and Ommie Henderson. Margaret was a member of South Norfolk Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Kaether and son-in-law, David Kaether; grandsons, David Herring, Michael Kaether (Tishonna), Daniel Kaether (Lauren); three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach with Ted Nance officiating. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made in her memory to South Norfolk Baptist Church, 1101 Chesapeake Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23324. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019