Margaret Howerton McIntyre Buttrill, 100, returned to the arms of her Lord on Monday, January 6, 2010 in Chesterfield, Va. Her family and friends grieve in her loss, but rejoice that she and her beloved husband, Walter V. Buttrill and her son, William "Mac" Buttrill are reunited for eternity. Margaret was the eldest daughter of the late Dr. William Wallace McIntyre, DD and Elsie Griffin McIntyre.
Margaret was a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College. She had retired from the City of Norfolk Public School System after teaching for almost 30 years. In her younger years, she was an active member of Larchmont United Methodist Church, the Norfolk Women's Club, and especially her wonderful friends in the Norfolk Host Lions Club. Her life was centered around her Lord, her family, and the needs of others.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Margaret "Pegge" B. Flaherty (Rich) of Chesterfield, Va.; a granddaughter, Courtney Buttrill; a number of nieces and nephews; and many friends who will always have fond memories.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16th in Larchmont United Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Rimer officiating. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the () or to Larchmont United Methodist Church, 1101 Jamestown Cres., Norfolk, VA 23508. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts, Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020