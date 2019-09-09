The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Metcalfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peg" Metcalfe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Peg" Metcalfe Obituary
Margaret C. "Peg" Metcalfe, 94, passed away on September 6, 2019. Peg was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Lester and Elizabeth Harte. At the age of 70, Peg retired from her job as Receptionist at the MacArthur Memorial and became an active member of her local civic league. She enjoyed travelling, cooking, reading and spending time with her family. She was a good grandma and will always be greatly loved. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Bill Metcalfe and daughter Tassie Metcalfe.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Dilys Ann Meidling of Norfolk; brother John H. "Jack" Harte of Baltimore, MD and granddaughter Kaitlin Erin Meidling of Norfolk.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the funeral home with entombment to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now