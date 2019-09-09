|
Margaret C. "Peg" Metcalfe, 94, passed away on September 6, 2019. Peg was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Lester and Elizabeth Harte. At the age of 70, Peg retired from her job as Receptionist at the MacArthur Memorial and became an active member of her local civic league. She enjoyed travelling, cooking, reading and spending time with her family. She was a good grandma and will always be greatly loved. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Bill Metcalfe and daughter Tassie Metcalfe.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Dilys Ann Meidling of Norfolk; brother John H. "Jack" Harte of Baltimore, MD and granddaughter Kaitlin Erin Meidling of Norfolk.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the funeral home with entombment to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 9, 2019