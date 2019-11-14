The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Moore Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Moore Hall Obituary
Margaret Moore Hall, age 73, died on Monday, November 11, 2019. A native of Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Roberts Cosby and Dorothy Garrett Moore. She was an alumna of the Country Day School for Girls, class of 1964, in Virginia Beach, and she graduated with honors with a B.A. in Philosophy from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, class of 1968.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Norfolk, where she taught Sunday school for over a decade. She was also an active volunteer and supporter of the Norfolk Botanical Garden, the Harborfront Garden Club, the Master Gardener Association, the Norfolk Academy, the United Way, and many more local organizations.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Conrad Mercer Hall; her sons, Cosby Williams Hall and Burton Mercer Hall; her sister, Elizabeth Moore Tobin; her nieces, Dorothy Anne Tobin, Elizabeth Tobin Welsh, Emily Gosse Kallaur; her nephew, Conrad Alexander Gosse; her daughter-in-law, Price Massey Hall; and her grandchildren, Mercer Massey Hall and Spencer Massey Hall.

A private family service will be held to commemorate her memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, in Norfolk, Virginia. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -