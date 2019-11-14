|
Margaret Moore Hall, age 73, died on Monday, November 11, 2019. A native of Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Roberts Cosby and Dorothy Garrett Moore. She was an alumna of the Country Day School for Girls, class of 1964, in Virginia Beach, and she graduated with honors with a B.A. in Philosophy from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, class of 1968.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Norfolk, where she taught Sunday school for over a decade. She was also an active volunteer and supporter of the Norfolk Botanical Garden, the Harborfront Garden Club, the Master Gardener Association, the Norfolk Academy, the United Way, and many more local organizations.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Conrad Mercer Hall; her sons, Cosby Williams Hall and Burton Mercer Hall; her sister, Elizabeth Moore Tobin; her nieces, Dorothy Anne Tobin, Elizabeth Tobin Welsh, Emily Gosse Kallaur; her nephew, Conrad Alexander Gosse; her daughter-in-law, Price Massey Hall; and her grandchildren, Mercer Massey Hall and Spencer Massey Hall.
A private family service will be held to commemorate her memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, in Norfolk, Virginia. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 14, 2019