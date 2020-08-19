Margaret Elizabeth Bozard Mozier (89) of Indian Trail, NC was born on November 13, 1931 in Norfolk, VA. Margaret Mozier passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, at Heritage Funeral Home in Indian Trail, NC.
Mrs. Mozier was preceded in death by her precious baby Richard Mozier (22 Mos), her father Louis Bozard; mother Sarah Swink Bozard and four siblings; William Bozard, Frederick Bozard, Mildred Bozard Parr, and Louis Bozard. She is survived by her husband Richard Anthony Mozier, three children; Linda Ann Mozier, Jean DuVal Mozier Watson (Marshall)- all of Indian Trail, Thomas James Mozier of Medford, NJ; and seven grandchildren; Christopher Anthony Hart (Sotheary), Joshua Tyler Hart, Sarah Elizabeth Watson, Richard Gregory Watson, Matthew Edward Watson, Amanda Lilly Mozier, John Ryan Mozier. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Margaret grew up as the youngest of five children in Norfolk VA where she enjoyed dancing and sunbathing at the beach. In 1959 a young Naval Academy graduate, Richard "Dick" Mozier, caught her eye and they married in July 1961. After a devastating loss of their first born at 22 months, the couple went on to have three more children. Margaret was a devoted military wife and dedicated mother. She was the "rock" that held the family together when Dick was deployed. If the car broke down or the furnace stopped working, Margaret had to decide what to do - there was no cell phone to call Dick and ask him. She attended all her children's sports games, was active in their school activities, and was a constant cheerleader in their lives. In later years, her grandchildren kept her busy and she loved to bring out the pictures, bragging about their successes. Margaret and Dick's love story is one for the books. Happily married for over 59 years, the couple were always holding hands and expressing their love for each other. Margaret was known for her contagious smile that would light up any room she walked into. In recent years, Alzheimer's may have taken away her memory, but never her smile.
The family would like to say a special word of appreciation to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, for their compassion and care during this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215-3220.