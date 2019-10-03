|
Margaret N. "Peggy" Shockley, 92, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully, October 1, 2019, at home, with her loving children by her side.
She was predeceased by her husband, John H. Shockley, Jr., and her grandson, John H. Shockley, IV. Her life will be cherished by her children, John Shockley, III (Amanda), Karen Rice (Rue), and Mark Shockley (Jeana) and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive guests at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 6568 Indian River Road, Friday, October 4th, between 6 and 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 5th, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019