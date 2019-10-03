The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Margaret N. "Peggy" Shockley

Margaret N. "Peggy" Shockley Obituary
Margaret N. "Peggy" Shockley, 92, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully, October 1, 2019, at home, with her loving children by her side.

She was predeceased by her husband, John H. Shockley, Jr., and her grandson, John H. Shockley, IV. Her life will be cherished by her children, John Shockley, III (Amanda), Karen Rice (Rue), and Mark Shockley (Jeana) and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 6568 Indian River Road, Friday, October 4th, between 6 and 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 5th, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019
