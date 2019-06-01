|
|
Margaret Parker Herring, 95, of Suffolk, VA passed away on May 30, 2019. She was born in Nansemond Co, VA on May 18, 1924 to the late Willie and Gertie Brinkley Parker. She was also predeceased by her husband, John W. Herring Jr; sisters, Dorothy Louise Parker and Marion Parker Council; brothers, Edward Brinkley Parker and James Robert Parker. She was a member of Suffolk Christian Church. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronald William "Ronnie" Herring (Elaine) and James Edward "Jimmy" White (Hazel); three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Martha Parker Britt and Sarah Parker Burford; and brother, Harvey Lee Parker. Margaret's graveside service will be 11:00 am, Monday, June 3, 2019 in Holly Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Michael D. Halley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Suffolk Christian Church. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 1, 2019