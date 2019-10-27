|
Margaret "Peggy" Randolph Beale, 64, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. A Norfolk native, she was predeceased by her father, Guy R. Beale, Jr., grandparents Guy R. and Margaret Harris Beale and William McCormick and Malvine Womble Paxton and her brother-in-law Roy L. Eppes.
She is survived by her mother, Martha Paxton Beale; her sister, Martha B. Eppes of Missouri City, TX; her brother, Jim Beale and his wife Vickie of Norfolk; nephew, Bryan Eppes and his wife Carey with their children Camille and Annabel of Missouri City, TX, nephew, Greg Eppes and his wife Jill with children Paxton and Ellie of Missouri City, TX, nephew, Nelson Beale and his wife Hayden of Wilmington, NC, nephew, Austin Beale; and niece Hannah Beale both of Norfolk.
Peggy graduated from Maury High School 1973 and Meredith College 1977. She served on numerous boards, often as president, including The Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach, D'Art Center, Norfolk Committee for the Prevention of Child Abuse, Friends of the Norfolk Library, American Red Cross, Presbyterian Homes and Family Services (now Human Kind), The Maury Foundation, Meredith College Alumnae Association, Meredith College Board of Trustees and the Norfolk Botanical Gardens. She was a member of the Great Bridge Chapter NSDAR and numerous book clubs. She grew up at Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church and served there as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Women's Circle Leader and sang in the choir. Recently, she attended services at Westminster Canterbury with her mother.
Community services included serving on several selection committees including Norfolk's First Citizen and The Jefferson Award. Peggy was the illustrator for "Our Heritage in Symbols" and published a short story in the Virginian Pilot "Figs".
Peggy was recognized by Meredith College with the Distinguished Alumna Award and the Alumna Philanthropy Award.
Peggy loved the adventure of travel and learning about other cultures while traveling the globe. She was passionate about education and felt that the greatest gift anyone could give was that of an education. Whether for a career or for fun, education was an opportunity to grow. Her commitment to education continues through scholarships at Meredith College and the Maury Foundation. Peggy loved generously, cared deeply and left the rest to God.
Peggy was devoted to the family business for 42 years, most recently serving as CEO. Paxton Company's success is due in large part to her forward thinking, drive for automation and new technologies, communication "who else needs to knowâ€¦" and most importantly encouraging the success of those that worked with her.
Peggy was much beloved and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and employees.
One of Peggy's last wishes was to thank everyone at Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital and Virginia Oncology and to educate the public about her type of cancer - uterine carcinoma sarcoma. Peggy's illness with this cancer was brief because it was so aggressive.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Westminster-Canterbury Chapel on Shore Drive.
Peggy requests no flowers but instead to consider a memorial gift to either Meredith College, 3800 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27607, The Norfolk Botanical Gardens, 6700 Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk, VA 23518, The , 4416 Expressway Drive, VA Beach, VA 23452 or the Maury Foundation c/o Hampton Roads Community Foundation
( http://bit.ly/PeggyBeale).
"I am convinced that my life belongs to the whole community; and as long as I live, it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can, for the harder I work, the more I live." George Bernard Shaw
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019