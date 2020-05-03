Peggy was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020. Peggy was born to Ruth and Charles Eaton on November 4, 1939 in Norfolk, Va. She and big sister, Dottie, and her momma and daddy moved to Sarasota, Florida when she was six years old. It was truly a wonderful place to grow up, but her heart always belonged to Virginia. She recently moved to the Charleston, SC area to be with her daughter and son-in-law.
Peggy lived life to the fullest. She loved going to the gym at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club where she was a star student! She loved the swim classes and the comroderie of the people that attended all the gym classes. Peggy loved spending time with her friends in the garden club, birthday group and her Church family.
Peggy was an avid traveler who visited all 7 continents. She had many adventures with good friends and with her sister and brother-"in-law" Dottie and Joe. She went on so many amazing trips, that she could never pick a favorite. However, she especially enjoyed her trips to France, Italy and Antarctica. One trip of note was a two week adventure to New Zealand with her daughter, Amy. They enjoyed many adventures from parapenting to river surfing to hiking up the Routeburn Track. There was no challenge or adventure that Peggy would not try, at least once.
Preceded in death by her beloved son, Timothy; kind-hearted husband Marvin and amazing mom and dad, Ruth and Charles Eaton.
Peggy is survived by her precious daughter,Amy and son-in-law Bobby;
Sister Dottie and husband Joe; Niece Elizabeth Walker and husband Tom Conway; nephew Larry Walker and wife Julie; nephew Mark Walker and wife Karen; great nieces Kat Conway, Sarah and Emily Walker, great nephew Matt Conway, and her furry grand dogs Jasper and Riley.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date at the Kings Grant Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Cancer Society or charity of you choice.
Peggy lived life to the fullest. She loved going to the gym at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club where she was a star student! She loved the swim classes and the comroderie of the people that attended all the gym classes. Peggy loved spending time with her friends in the garden club, birthday group and her Church family.
Peggy was an avid traveler who visited all 7 continents. She had many adventures with good friends and with her sister and brother-"in-law" Dottie and Joe. She went on so many amazing trips, that she could never pick a favorite. However, she especially enjoyed her trips to France, Italy and Antarctica. One trip of note was a two week adventure to New Zealand with her daughter, Amy. They enjoyed many adventures from parapenting to river surfing to hiking up the Routeburn Track. There was no challenge or adventure that Peggy would not try, at least once.
Preceded in death by her beloved son, Timothy; kind-hearted husband Marvin and amazing mom and dad, Ruth and Charles Eaton.
Peggy is survived by her precious daughter,Amy and son-in-law Bobby;
Sister Dottie and husband Joe; Niece Elizabeth Walker and husband Tom Conway; nephew Larry Walker and wife Julie; nephew Mark Walker and wife Karen; great nieces Kat Conway, Sarah and Emily Walker, great nephew Matt Conway, and her furry grand dogs Jasper and Riley.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date at the Kings Grant Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Cancer Society or charity of you choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.