My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Margaret Ruth Johnson Sallee, 96, of the 900 block of Tazewell St, transitioned to her heavenly rest on June 14, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was lovingly known as "Ma Sallee" because of her nurturing Christian spirit. She was an active member of Holy Way Temple of Faith, Portsmouth, VA. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters Sylvia Rucker (Kevin) of Clarksdale, MS, Pamela Sallee and Andrea Turner of Portsmouth, VA, one stepdaughter, Barbara Gregory of Riverside, CA, six grandchildren, Monica Thomas (Dwayne) of New Orleans, LA, Veldon Sallee (LaKicia) of Chesapeake, VA, LaTasha Sallee, Prentis Sallee both of Portsmouth, VA, Sherita Brooks of Fayetteville, NC and Shana Goner of Clarksville, TN, 17 great grand children and two great great grand children. Three sisters, Cleo Bowden of Mount Olive, NC, Mary Moore of Washington, DC and Peggy Fennell of Pawling, NY and one brother Charles Johnson (Lillie) of Clayton, NC along with numerous cousins, nieces nephews and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake, VA. The Life Celebration service will be held Sat, June 27, 2020 at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington Hwy. N, Chesapeake, VA 23323. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 25, 2020.