Margaret Ruth Johnson Sallee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ruth Johnson Sallee, 96, of the 900 block of Tazewell St, transitioned to her heavenly rest on June 14, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was lovingly known as "Ma Sallee" because of her nurturing Christian spirit. She was an active member of Holy Way Temple of Faith, Portsmouth, VA. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters Sylvia Rucker (Kevin) of Clarksdale, MS, Pamela Sallee and Andrea Turner of Portsmouth, VA, one stepdaughter, Barbara Gregory of Riverside, CA, six grandchildren, Monica Thomas (Dwayne) of New Orleans, LA, Veldon Sallee (LaKicia) of Chesapeake, VA, LaTasha Sallee, Prentis Sallee both of Portsmouth, VA, Sherita Brooks of Fayetteville, NC and Shana Goner of Clarksville, TN, 17 great grand children and two great great grand children. Three sisters, Cleo Bowden of Mount Olive, NC, Mary Moore of Washington, DC and Peggy Fennell of Pawling, NY and one brother Charles Johnson (Lillie) of Clayton, NC along with numerous cousins, nieces nephews and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake, VA. The Life Celebration service will be held Sat, June 27, 2020 at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington Hwy. N, Chesapeake, VA 23323. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved