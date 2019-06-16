Margaret Solomon



Margaret Solomon, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, recently of Knox, Indiana, passed away June 13, 2019.



Margaret was born in North Carolina and was the daughter of the late Willie R and Nellie â€œHazelâ€ White. She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Ida Ruth Hinson and Annie Merle Hatfield; a brother, Willie Arnold White; and a grandson, Weston L Daniels.



Margaret is survived by 3 daughters, Tracey J. Triska & husband Barry of Knox, IN, Susan K. Bullock & husband Larry of Powhatan, VA and Christy Solomon Daniels of N. Chesterfield, VA; a sister, Maxine Vollmer & husband Lee of Gastonia, NC; a brother, Leonard R. White & wife Sandy of Chesapeake, VA; 8 grandchildren, Steve Triska, Brian Triska, Mark Triska, Hunter Smith, Morgan Daniels, Ashton Daniels, Kade Bullock and Cole Bullock; 8 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and an aunt, Ernestine Daves of Dover, TN.



A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Foundation or a charity of oneâ€™s choice. Condolences may be posted online at www.hollomon-brown.com



Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 16 to June 19, 2019