Margaret Spivey Stroud passed away on October 16th, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, Va, Daughter of the late Luna Jarvis Spivey and Job Harrison Spivey and widow of the late Otto, McLean Stroud Sr. She is survived by four children, Anne Stroud Mogel & husband Ron, Otto McLean (Mac) Stroud Jr. & wife Violet, William Dilworth Stroud & dear friend Mary Hardy, and Douglas Alden Stroud & wife Bridget. She is also survived by grandchildren Adam Stroud and wife Jenny, Scott Mogel & wife Michelle, Matt Mogel & Wife Jen, Ryan Mogel, Jason Stroud, Sean Stroud and Kelsey (Stroud) Moots and husband Dave and Step-grandson Shea Pope. There are 8 great grandchildren, Blake, Grayson & Barrick Mogel, Jackie Stroud, Ryleigh and Dawson Moots, and Otto M.Stroud. She was pre-deceased by Grandson Otto Mclean (Layne) Stroud III and Step grandson Jerry O. "Buck" Pope. She was also pre-deceased by her beloved sister Elizabeth Spivey Miller and is survived by niece Betty Reynolds Fusch and husband Ken and nephew Keith Allan Reynolds and wife Jan as well as many great nieces and nephews. She was a founding member of Thalia United Methodist Church, The Seekers Sunday School class and a member of the Thalia Friendship Circle of The Kings Daughters and she enjoyed the friendship of many neighbors. There will be a small celebration of life service at Thalia United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 8th at 2:00pm. Appropriate COVID protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to The Children's Hospital of The Kings Daughters



