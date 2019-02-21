Home

Margaret Sue Everett, 60 years, of King Street, passed in her "Love Room" at her residence on February 17, 2019 at 11:20 AM. She fellowshipped with many churches through her ministry and love for cooking and catering. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 40 years, Steven L. Everett, a daughter, Shannon Everett, a sister, Rosa Cox, a brother, Fred Moore, a granddaughter, Davahan Everett, a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at Fourth Baptist Church at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 by Pastor Charles Beamon where the family will assemble at the Fellowship Hall at 10:45 AM before the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family in her memory to 2010 King Street, Portsmouth, VA, 23704.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019
