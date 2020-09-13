Margaret Sue Vogel, 94 years, formerly of Virginia Beach, died May 22, 2020, in Stuart, Florida. The daughter of the late Ruby (Keeling) and Henry Black of Hearne, Texas, Sue (as she was known) was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Richard "Dick" Vogel and two sons, Michael (Rustie) and Thomas. She is survived by one son, Richard Jr. of Hobe Sound, Fla. (now deceased); daughter, Kathryn (Galen) Johnston of Eleuthera, Bahamas; daughter-in-law, Kali Vogel; grandchildren, Christopher Vogel of Stuart, Fl., Elena (Michael) Cahill of Stuart, Fl., Daniel Vogel of Virginia Beach, Va., and Jessica (Lucas) Peterson of Melbourne, Fl.; great grandchildren, Archer Cahill and Mia Peterson; one sister, Sydell Gadd; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Sue attended King's Daughters Hospital School of Nursing and enlisted in Army in 1945 at the age of 19, the youngest nurse in the service. Sue served for 2 years, before transferring to the newly formed United States Air Force in 1947. She met Dick while in the service, and in 1950 they married. She remained in the Air Force as a flight nurse until 1951, when she retired to prepare for their first child. They went on to have 3 more children and Sue focused on raising them, until 1970 when she returned to the work force part-time. In 1977, Sue returned to full-time nursing in facilities throughout Tidewater until her retirement in 1987. Sue was an active member of the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) and remained active after retirement.
Sue was an accomplished quilter and a fixture at the Nimble Thimble Quilting Bee. She served in several service organizations (Cape Henry Women's Club, and the Children's Hospitals of the King's Daughters (CHKD)), where she donated many of her quilts to raise monies for their programs. Following the loss of her beloved Dick, Sue continued to teach new quilting techniques and freely shared her fabric stash. Her sewing talent is legendary and she lives on in the collective memories and the skills she passed to quilting friends. â€˜Granny' as she was known to many, was an amazing grandmother not only to her own family, but the neighbourhood, extended family and friends. She always had open arms for a special Granny hug that made anything better. She will be missed by all for her special charm, wit and smile.
Sue's interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery on September 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with a reception following at Le Meridien Arlington. Face masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CHKD at 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507 (https://www.chkd.org/Support-Us/Donate/
) or to the Society of Air Force Nurses, Inc. at PO Box 681026, San Antonio, TX 78268.