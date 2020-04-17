|
Margaret Suzanne Lilley Brown, 56, passed away April 14, 2020. She was born in Nansemond Co., VA the daughter of the late Margaret "Peggy" Jane Mays Lilley and Marion Leonard Lilley, Sr. Suzanne was a pre-school and substitute teacher and a member of Suffolk Christian Church. She is predeceased by her nephew, Thomas "Mitch" Mitchel Lilley. Suzanne is survived by her husband of 22 years, Shay Michael Brown; brother and wife, Marion Leonard "Len" Lilley, Jr. (Wyndie); nephew, Jonathan Lilley; mother-in-law, Jean Hill Brown, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom Brown (Sandy), Shannon Golden (Michael), Tammy Boyland (John), Tim Brown (Pam). A private graveside service will be held at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Strongwill Charity for Addiction, P.O. Box 7223, Portsmouth, VA 23707 or the Suffolk Humane Society, 412 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
