Our beloved mother, Margaret (Ragland) Taylor, peacefully passed on March 21. Born Dec 8, 1938 in Alabama, Margaret was the 4th of nine siblings. After earning a teaching certificate from the University of Alabama her family settled in Virginia Beach in 1976. Margaret selflessly devoted herself to her children after divorcing in 1980, finding renewed passion for education at Basics Primary School in Chesapeake where she taught kindergarten for 25+ years. While there, she led an annual Trike-a-thon for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a cause close to her heart, and we ask for donations to be made in her honor in lieu of flowers. Her children, Susan Catlett (James), Victoria Paul, Cecil Taylor II (Katie), and grandchildren, Julianna Taylor-Gomia (Courtney), Vanessa Taylor, Skyler Paul, Alex Catlett, Guinevere Taylor, Grace Taylor and her extended family will forever cherish her memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 26, 2020