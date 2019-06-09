The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
252-482-9993
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Mausoleum Chapel at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
4569 Shoulders Hill Road
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Loyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Taylor Loyd


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Taylor Loyd Obituary
Margaret Taylor Loyd, 86, of 1214 Blackfoot Trail, Edenton, NC, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, Ahoskie.Mrs. Loyd was born in Suffolk, VA on July 9, 1932, and was the daughter of the late George W. and Una Mary Ellis Taylor. A retired clerk with Leggettâ€™s Department Store, she had formerly been a member of First Baptist Church of Suffolk, but after moving to the Arrowhead community, found active membership in Open Door Church in Edenton.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, The Rev. Willie S. Loyd, Sr.; her sisters, Bertha and Virginia; and her brothers, Archie and Earl.Surviving are four sons, Donald Conner, Ricky Conner, and Tommy Conner, all of Suffolk, and Roy Conner of Edenton; her step-daughter, Teresa Benedict of Lake Gaston; her step-son, Willis S. Loyd, Jr. of Capron, VA; her sister, Barbara English of Chesapeake, VA; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, VA and will be conducted by the Rev. Jay Rivenbark. Friends may join the family immediately following the service while the grave work is being completed.Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
Download Now