Margaret Taylor Loyd, 86, of 1214 Blackfoot Trail, Edenton, NC, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, Ahoskie.Mrs. Loyd was born in Suffolk, VA on July 9, 1932, and was the daughter of the late George W. and Una Mary Ellis Taylor. A retired clerk with Leggettâ€™s Department Store, she had formerly been a member of First Baptist Church of Suffolk, but after moving to the Arrowhead community, found active membership in Open Door Church in Edenton.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, The Rev. Willie S. Loyd, Sr.; her sisters, Bertha and Virginia; and her brothers, Archie and Earl.Surviving are four sons, Donald Conner, Ricky Conner, and Tommy Conner, all of Suffolk, and Roy Conner of Edenton; her step-daughter, Teresa Benedict of Lake Gaston; her step-son, Willis S. Loyd, Jr. of Capron, VA; her sister, Barbara English of Chesapeake, VA; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, VA and will be conducted by the Rev. Jay Rivenbark. Friends may join the family immediately following the service while the grave work is being completed.Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements