Margaret Victoria Ivanovsky, 89, passed away Friday, 16 August 2019. A memorial service will be held for her in September at her Nags Head residence. Her loving husband, Nicholas Ivanovsky of 59 years of marriage, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Nicolette Ivanovsky, Catherine Anne Browning married to Charles Browning and her son Michael Peter Ivanovsky married to Venus Ivanovsky. She is also survived by her grandchildren Peter Nicholas Viele, married to Anne Viele, Alexandra Viele, Amber Schneider, Samantha Schneider, Michelle Rosenberg married to Alan Rosenberg, and Lenora Ivanovsky. She is also survived by two great grandchildren Charlotte Viele and Nicholas Rosenberg. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019