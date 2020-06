Or Copy this URL to Share

died June 3, 2020. A Funeral will be 2PM Fri., Jun 5 in Holland Baptist Church. Viewing is Thursday from 9-5 in Wright Funeral Home with family visitation from 3-5. www.wrightfuneralhome.org

