Margaret White Bradley passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on March 28, 1924, to the late Rodney C. White, Sr. and Ada Machen White. Margaret was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 73 years, James M. Bradley.



She was also predeceased by her three sisters, Vivian White, Mary Simmons, Udell Barlow and her three brothers, Rodney White, Jr., Willie White, and James White.



Left to cherish her memory are five sons, James Bradley, Jr. and wife Barbara of Kitty Hawk, NC, Edward Bradley and wife Linda of Chesapeake, VA, Steven Bradley and wife Ellen of Henrico, VA, Glenn Bradley and wife Linda of Wanchese, NC, and David Bradley and wife, Jenny of Virginia Beach, VA; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.



She was a Cub Scout den mother, public school bus driver, and an Avon representative for 20 years. Her favorite hobby was cross-stitching. Hundreds of her cross-stitching works are in many friends and relativesâ€™ homes. Margaret greatly loved her family and they considered her the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be missed.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Twiford Colony Chapel, Manteo, NC with Rev. Steve Siegrist officiating with a visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Roanoke Island Memorial Gardens.



Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019