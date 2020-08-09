Margaret Z. Xenakis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away August 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Sabbas Nicholas Xenakis and her beautiful son, Christopher V. Xenakis.
Margaret was a loving wife and consummate mother to all her children, and "Mema," as she was affectionately known, to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Nicholas (Linda), Anthony (Lorie), Anna Maria, Barbara (Bryan), Vincent (Jeannie), and John; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Michelle, Diane, Laura, Jeremiah, Jessica, Joshua, Gina, Nicholas, John, and Christopher, and their families; her brother, Anthony S. Zummo, Jr. (Lucille); and her sister-in-law Alice Zummo. She was Aunt Margie to numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. She came from a large family that put a high premium on loving relationships, and she passed that legacy on to her own family.
Margaret was a devoted Catholic and very active in her church. She had many friends, with whom she enjoyed numerous good times, and her love of cooking kept a constant flow of people wanting to partake in those meals. She was a gracious host and generous soul to all who knew her.
Margaret will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Prince Woods Memory Care and Medi Hospice for their constant care.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 12:00 noon Wednesday, August 12, at Church of the Resurrection, 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth. Social distancing guidelines will be followed; please bring a mask to wear. Burial will be private. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
