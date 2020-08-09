1/1
Margaret Zummo Xenakis
1928 - 2020
Margaret Z. Xenakis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away August 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Sabbas Nicholas Xenakis and her beautiful son, Christopher V. Xenakis.

Margaret was a loving wife and consummate mother to all her children, and "Mema," as she was affectionately known, to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Nicholas (Linda), Anthony (Lorie), Anna Maria, Barbara (Bryan), Vincent (Jeannie), and John; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Michelle, Diane, Laura, Jeremiah, Jessica, Joshua, Gina, Nicholas, John, and Christopher, and their families; her brother, Anthony S. Zummo, Jr. (Lucille); and her sister-in-law Alice Zummo. She was Aunt Margie to numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. She came from a large family that put a high premium on loving relationships, and she passed that legacy on to her own family.

Margaret was a devoted Catholic and very active in her church. She had many friends, with whom she enjoyed numerous good times, and her love of cooking kept a constant flow of people wanting to partake in those meals. She was a gracious host and generous soul to all who knew her.

Margaret will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Prince Woods Memory Care and Medi Hospice for their constant care.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 12:00 noon Wednesday, August 12, at Church of the Resurrection, 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth. Social distancing guidelines will be followed; please bring a mask to wear. Burial will be private. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Church of the Resurrection
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
Throughout high school and college there was never a dull moment at the Xenakis family house, I am humbled and blessed to have shared many great memories with the entire family. Moma Xenakis would cook some of best food and always had kind words for all of friends and family who entered the house. May God rest her soul, be with ALL of the family....bless them and comfort them throughout these days. Heaven is getting a Great one.....! Tom & Donna Beasley
Tom Beasley
Friend
August 7, 2020
Barbara and Family, My heart breaks knowing the sorrow that each of are you facing during this difficult times. I am so sorry to have learned of your Mother's passing. I was honored to have met her several times. She was such a beautiful woman and so very sweet. I will hold each of you in my thoughts and prayers. Cherish each beautiful memory, for these will help mend your heart. May God grant you peace and understanding in the days to come.
Diane Gayle-Bowman
Family
August 7, 2020
God Bless you Aunt Margie and your entire Xenakis family ... We all love you ....your kindness and goodness !
Paul Harris
Family
August 6, 2020
Aunt Margies90th
My Dearest Godmother: May you Rest In Peace in the Presence of The Lord and your blessed Family that went before you. To all of your large, beautiful family, I hope you all find comfort in knowing how loved and missed Aunt Margie will be. She was absolutely one of the sweetest , kindest and most loving woman I have ever known. She always had a kind word for everyone. Her smile will never be forgotten. My family sends their deepest sympathy to all of you. With all of our love Liz and Tom. Nicky Tommy and LouElin
August 6, 2020
Aunt Margie had the warmest heart you ever could encounter. To this day my fondest childhood memories were provided to me by her and Uncle Nick allowing me to spend multiple summers living in her home . Taking us to the pool and church and cooking the greatest meatballs I ever had . I love my Aunt Margie and the Harris family want to honor her . Love John Harri
John Harris
Family
