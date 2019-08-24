|
Margie Adams, 92, passed away August 21, 2019 after a long journey through dementiaâ€™s world.
Margie was born in Albemarle, NC to the late Ada and Tom Austin. She joined her husband, Rodney Adams in heaven. She was also greeted by brother Jack Austin, sister Estelle Byrd, stepsons Lenny and Mickey Adams, grandsons Billie Adams and her beloved Brian Eudy.
Margie was employed for over twenty years at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft. She loved to read her Bible, knit, knit, and knit some more.
Margie is survived by her daughterâ€™s family Myra, Bill, and Steve Eudy. She is also survived by a niece Marilyn Blackwell, her husband Jim, and their children and grandchildren. She leaves her Mathews, VA family Jeff, Chris, LG Adams, their wives, children, and grandchildren.
A very casual Celebration of Life will be held at Myra and Billâ€™s home at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019. Following the service there will be a reception and visitation until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send your prayers and love. Arrangements are under the care of Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
A note from Myra: My love and thanks go to the residents and staff of Chesapeake Place. Your caring spirit carried me through the past 3 Â½ years of momâ€™s journey. You truly became my family and friends. The staff at Medi Home Hospice gave me so much guidance and support for the past eight months. Thank you.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 24, 2019