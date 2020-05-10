Margie Carr Duke
Margie Carr Duke, 90, of Norfolk, VA passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Margie is survived her daughter, Kathy Cleek; grandsons, Robert (Stephanie) and Andrew (Ali); and four great grandchildren, Allana, Charlotte, Duke,and Drew. Margie will be laid to rest in a Private Family Inurnment along side her husband of 64 years, Robert "Bobby" Duke, within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Hospice Care of Tidewater for all of their support with both Margie and Bobby. Donations can be made to the Freda H. Gordon Hospice & Palliative Care of Tidewater.

To share a memory or message of condolences with the family, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
