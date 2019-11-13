The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Margie Helen Simpson Obituary
Margie Helen Simpson (91) passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Croy; husband, Foster Lee Simpson; daughter, Ramona Kauffman; and two sisters, Mary Dunn and Frances Andersen. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Myra Lynne Bagley (Mark); loving son-in-law, Dale Kauffman; grandson, James Kauffman; and three great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 am at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 with a funeral service at 11 am, and burial to follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a message of condolences and memories, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019
