Margie Helen Simpson (91) passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by family.
She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Croy; husband, Foster Lee Simpson; daughter, Ramona Kauffman; and two sisters, Mary Dunn and Frances Andersen. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Myra Lynne Bagley (Mark); loving son-in-law, Dale Kauffman; grandson, James Kauffman; and three great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 am at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 with a funeral service at 11 am, and burial to follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a message of condolences and memories, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019