Margie Rolon-Alvey
1959 - 2020
Margie Rolon-Alvey, 60 went home to be with our Lord on October 5, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, NY to Alicia Rivera-Ortiz and the late Jose Rolon on November 6, 1959. She was a graduate of Eli Whitney Vocational High School, where she was certified and received her LPN degree. Serving her country with the U.S. Navy, she retired after 20 years of faithful service and subsequently worked for the U.S. Postal Service reaching the position of supervisor and later becoming an entrepreneur.

Margie was a woman of GOD who adored her family and an avid lover of many things; she loved traveling, scuba diving, riding horses, music, dancing, playing instruments, walking on the beach, golfing, fishing and love for animals. Her passion was as a collector of antiques, sea shells, vinyl records, stones and Funko Pops, but was always willing to share. Margie's talents and achievements were many but being her mother's caregiver for over 10 years was her biggest accomplishment of them all.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother Alicia Rivera-Ortiz, her sisters Evelyn Conde (Orbin), Migdalia Rolon, Beverly Robinson, her brothers Jose Rolon-Rivera (Veronica), Peiter Xay Ortiz-Brustein (Mitchell), Nephews Joshua (Adrienne), Angel (Angela), Joey (Talisa), Nieces Marta, Bianca (David), Angelina, Marissa; a host of great nephews, nieces, extended family members and dear friends.

The family is welcoming friends to pay their respects on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 am to 4:00 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 16 October 2020 with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. and services starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Due to COVID there will not be a reception following burial. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the live service if unable to attend and leave condolences to the family or favorite memories.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
OCT
16
Viewing
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
