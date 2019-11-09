|
Margienette Vernell Quidley Keefer, 69, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
She was born in Norfolk to the late Vernon Evans and Lucille Espie Lewis Quidley. She loved her grandchildren immensely and enjoyed every moment she spent with them.
Survivors include her son, John S Gregory Jr., and daughter, Tracy Kane; four grandchildren, Joshua , Kaelyn , Kasey and Makenna. She is also survived by four sisters, Lana Ives, Alecia Carter, Sherrion White, and Cathy King.
The memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Iron Horse Fellowship, 414 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA, 23322
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 9, 2019