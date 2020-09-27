1/
Marguerite Angermann
1936 - 2020
Marguerite Angermann, 84, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Born January 29, 1936 in Philadelphia, she is survived by her husband, Gerry; son, Curtis (Aus); daughter, Heidi Greenly (Chris); and five grandchildren: Jordan Greenly (Danielle), Amanda (Greenly) Cyr (Aaron), Kyle Greenly, Samantha Angermann, and Sarah Angermann.

Margy was a graduate of George School in Pennsylvania and the Moore College of Art in Philadelphia, where she majored in fashion design. She was a prolific crafter and accomplished artist whose works adorn the homes of many of her family and friends. A gifted athlete, Margy swam, played hockey, and captained her lacrosse team at George School. In her later years, she played tennis and became an avid golfer at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club.

In accordance with Margy's wishes, memorial services will be private.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
