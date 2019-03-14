Marguerite Billmyer Roach, 93, of Maple, N.C., passed away March 13, 2019. She was born in Victoria, VA on March 12, 1926, the daughter of the late Frank William Billmyer and Mildred Wells Billmyer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Armistead Roach, Sr., sister Francis Billmyer Martin, and brothers John Wells Billmyer and Frank William Billmyer, Jr. Survivors include son Kenneth Jr. (Charlene), daughter Joanne (Robyn); three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.Marguerite graduated from Victoria High School in 1945, worked at Camp Pickett in Blackstone, VA, and the Veteran's Administration in Richmond, VA. She and Kenneth were married in 1949, moved to Norfolk, VA where she worked for Texaco Inc. for 23 years. She retired in 1982 and moved to Maple,NC which she called home until health issues forced her to move to Cedar Manor Assisted Living in Chesapeake, VA. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Victoria High School Preservation Fund. A special thank you to Cedar Manor Assisted Living, Heartland Hospice Care and A+ Healthcare Partners. Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, VA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.staplesfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary